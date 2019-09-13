 

Black Lawyers Association 'concerned' about recent accusations levelled at judges

2019-09-13 15:50

Jeanette Chabalala

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Presidency via Twitter)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Presidency via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) says it is concerned about the recent damning claims and accusations that some members of the judiciary are corrupt or beneficiaries of President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign funds. 

BLA president Lutendo Sigogo said on Friday that people shouldn't rush to accuse the judiciary of corruption, adding that a discredited judiciary cannot fulfil its constitutional mandate.  

"The judiciary is the third arm of the state. It plays a very important role in ensuring that the legislature and the executive comply with the Constitution and the rule of law," he said. 

"It is also responsible for the administration of justice amongst individual members of society. It can only properly discharge its judicial responsibilities if all concerns have faith in it." 

Sigogo urged those with valid complaints against any member of the judiciary to lay complaints with the Judicial Service Commission.   

He added that social media and other media platforms were not the appropriate platforms to complain, adding that it achieved nothing except discrediting the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is expected to brief the media on Friday afternoon on allegations levelled against the judiciary. 

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The Gupta family's private jet is on sale for R440 million

2019-09-13 15:31

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One Daily Lotto player gets R450k richer! 2019-09-12 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 