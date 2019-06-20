 

Black mamba sightings: It's mating season, so 'call the professionals'

2019-06-20 05:33

Kamva Somdyala

Nick Evans, owner of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, with a black mamba following its capture in Durban. (Supplied)

Nick Evans, owner of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, with a black mamba following its capture in Durban. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It is normal for people to see many black mambas this time of year and residents should call professional handlers if they encounter one, the KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation advises.

The recent rise in cases of black mambas being spotted by people in and around Durban is due to it being mating season, said the conservation's Nick Evans. Evans said the current mating season would end at the beginning of August, thereafter "other snakes will come together in September".

"It's normal [to see so many cases of black mambas being spotted by people] this time of the year. People normally call a day or even a week later to report seeing them," he said, adding that the number of cases reported over the past week or so had decreased.

This, said Evans, was because of the drop in temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal. In the past two weeks, he had been called out "about 15 times" to catch black mambas. "I obviously didn't catch all of them."

The latest incident involved a 10-minute mission to catch a 2.3m black mamba found by a Westville family, while employees at the Westway Office Park in Durban had their lunch hour interrupted when they stumbled on two snakes earlier this month.

'Leave them alone'

So, what do you do when you see one?

"Leave them alone. Do not attack them," Evans advised, adding that black mambas do not bite unless attacked.

"I guess they've got a bad name. If you spot a black mamba 2m or 3m from you, leave it. It won't hurt you."

After Evans catches one, he normally inserts a microchip in it.

The microchip, he explained, was to keep track of the reptile.


Read more on:    durban  |  snakes  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EXCLUSIVE | Homeless Killings: 'Night crawler' a balaclava wearing, lone wolf

2019-06-19 21:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: It's happy humpday for one lucky player 2019-06-19 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 