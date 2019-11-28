 

#BlackFriday Mall of Africa shoppers shaken after alarm falsely activated

2019-11-28 21:43

Azarrah Karrim

The Mall of Africa was evacuated on Thursday after the centre's alarm was mistakenly activated.

The Mall of Africa was evacuated on Thursday after the centre's alarm was mistakenly activated. (Bombi Mavundza, Business Insider)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Customers looking for #BlackFriday deals at the Mall of Africa were thrown into a panic when the security alarm was activated at the centre on Thursday evening, and the centre evacuated. 

 The shopping centre later tweeted that the evacuation was just a mistake.

"Mall of Africa can confirm that the evacuation alarm was mistakenly activated.  We apologise to shoppers and tenants who were inconvenienced by the incident. 

"All shopping and entertainment services have resumed. Mall of Africa Centre Management."


 

With Black Friday specials attracting hordes of customers, one shopper said they had to leave their food and flee the mall while others were left confused

 

The mall’s control room, when contacted by News24, however, said they were not aware of any alarms being sounded.

Read more on:    mall of africa  |  johannesburg  |  shopping  |  black friday
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mbalula lays into Western Cape Judge President following Prasa ruling: 'Does he know how to run trains'?

38 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Father and son killed in Alberton drive-by shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:15 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Sun Valley 19:22 PM
Road name: ROADWORKS

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 41 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 