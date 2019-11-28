BlackFriday Mall of Africa shoppers shaken after alarm falsely activated

The Mall of Africa was evacuated on Thursday after the centre's alarm was mistakenly activated. (Bombi Mavundza, Business Insider)

Customers looking for #BlackFriday deals at the Mall of Africa were thrown into a panic when the security alarm was activated at the centre on Thursday evening, and the centre evacuated.

The shopping centre later tweeted that the evacuation was just a mistake.

"Mall of Africa can confirm that the evacuation alarm was mistakenly activated. We apologise to shoppers and tenants who were inconvenienced by the incident.

"All shopping and entertainment services have resumed. Mall of Africa Centre Management."







With Black Friday specials attracting hordes of customers, one shopper said they had to leave their food and flee the mall while others were left confused



The mall’s control room, when contacted by News24, however, said they were not aware of any alarms being sounded.

