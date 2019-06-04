 

Blackouts hit large areas of Tshwane

2019-06-04 09:55

Riaan Grobler

Many areas in and around Tshwane have been hit by a power outage on Monday. 

According to the City of Tshwane's Twitter feed, areas affected include Mooikloof, Wapadrand, Waltloo, Mamelodi,Willows, Pumulani, Pyramid, Koedoespoort, Highlands, Lynnwood, Brooklyn, Villeria Wingate Park, Aries, Kloofsig, Lyttelton, De Hoewes, as well as Soshanguve and other suburbs in Pretoria East and Centurion. 

City spokesperson Norman Mohale told News24 that the outage was due to a trip at the Njala substation. He could not say when power would be restored as he was still attempting to get more information from technicians. 

"Technicians attending to problem," the City tweeted. 

Residents took to the social media platform to voice their displeasure. 

Mohale said he would provide more information as soon as he had been briefed. 

