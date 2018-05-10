 

Bleeding Muslim cleric jumped out of window to escape KZN mosque attackers

2018-05-10 19:30

Mxolisi Mngadi

IPSS Medical Rescue are currently in attendance of a mass casualty incident, at a mosque in Verulam. (Supplied by Rescue Care Paramedics)

IPSS Medical Rescue are currently in attendance of a mass casualty incident, at a mosque in Verulam. (Supplied by Rescue Care Paramedics)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Muslim cleric, who was among the three people attacked by knife-wielding suspects at the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa, Verulam, jumped out of a second-floor window of the mosque to escape.

At the time, he had already been stabbed several times.

According to Afzal Mitha, who was among the first to arrive at the scene, the attack happened after 14:30.

He said the moulana (Muslim cleric) at the mosque was stabbed multiple times but survived. He and a second victim are in a stable condition in hospital.

"He (the moulana) managed to jump from the second floor of the mosque, while fleeing from the attackers. He told us that the attackers said the mosque was brainwashing people," he said.

A teary-eyed Mitha also told News24 that his friend Abbas Essop had also been stabbed during the attack but that he succumbed to his injuries.

"They tried to stabilise him at the scene but he died while on his way to hospital. His mother is on holiday in Jakarta and now this," the 42-year-old said.

READ: 1 man confirmed dead after KZN mosque attack

He said Essop is survived by his two children.

Azad Seedat, the mosque's chairperson, told News24 that two people were inside the mosque when the attack occurred.

"The third person went inside to investigate when he heard screams. He was also stabbed and injured," said Seedat.

He said he couldn't rule out that a terrorist-linked group was behind the attack.

"This is a sensitive issue and we can't speculate what happened. But we have complete faith in the police to investigate the motive [for] the attack," he said.

Seedat confirmed that the mosque was attended by Shia Muslims and that its library had been petrol bombed during the attack.

The attack occurred days before the start of the holy month of Ramadaan.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), a private security company, which was among the first to report the incident, said the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Getz. 

Gavin Sigamony, whose house is next to the mosque, told News24 that the attackers had parked their car next to his driveway.

"I didn't suspect anything at the time but I was surprised when I heard what happened shortly after their car left," he said.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that one person had died. 

Police are investigating two counts of attempted murder and one of murder. The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lamoer, former top cops must have known actions were corrupt - judge

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Media24 editors discuss the road to the polls
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 