 

Blessed, but not by God: Scholars want to reclaim #blessed

2018-05-27 12:06

Vuyo Mkize

-
The word ‘blessed’ has taken on a whole new meaning PHOTO: enca / Lenyaro Sello

The word ‘blessed’ has taken on a whole new meaning PHOTO: enca / Lenyaro Sello

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The hashtag “blessed” has taken on a new meaning on social media sites, becoming synonymous with local young women travelling to exotic overseas destinations, most likely paid for by wealthy, older men who get sex in return.

These men are the modern day blessers.

With this traditionally theological notion of being blessed having taken on a warped new meaning, theologians and religious scholars are calling on the Christian church and its leaders to take a stand and speak out on the “wrongful popularisation” of the term.

Professor Beverley Haddad, one of the speakers at a conference on Religion, Gender and Sexuality in Africa, that took place last week, was one of those who took issue with the label.

“For me the question is why is a theological notion such as ‘blessing’ being popularised to symbolise financial blessing acquired through transactional sex?

“To my knowledge, no systematic work is being carried out on the subject despite the fact that the theological notion of ‘blessing’/blesser’ is obvious. Yet the church has been strangely quiet on the matter,” she said.

The conference was held by the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Religion, Philosophy and Classics and brought together 65 gender and sexuality scholars and activists from around the world to interrogate how religion intersects with gender and sexuality in communities.

Haddad, an associate professor in the school’s theology and development programme, charged: “There has been little consternation in the public realm, let alone prophetic witness and action by the church on the ground [against the perversion of the use of the term blessed].

“Feminist African women scholars of religion and theology are not surprised. The church has shown little interest in addressing gender concerns within its own patriarchal practice, and has been mostly quiet in the South African context of intimate partner violence.”

Just this week, a social-media storm reignited a heated debate around the blesser/blessee phenomenon after popular Instagram model Faith Nketsi was dragged into allegations about pimping young women through her management agency, Feline Management.

Nketsi – who has a reputation of frequenting high-end Johannesburg nightclubs, travelling overseas and posting racy images of herself – was accused of having older men finance her lifestyle and of bringing in young women into her circle, one of whom anonymously claimed she was raped.

Nketsi released a statement rubbishing the claims, categorically denying hiring out young women out for sex, and explaining that her company was legally licensed and sought to “empower female talent” and “build them through social media”.

But that didn’t quell the voices of those speaking out against the dangers of young women engaging in transactional sex for overseas trips and gifts.

In her presentation, Haddad referenced the Old Testament’s book of Genesis, chapter 12 verse 2, in which the term blessing was understood in a communal sense.

“Blessings came as a reward of faith and a reward that was to be used for the good of the community. But the rise of the prosperity gospel has individualised the meaning of being blessed,” she said.

“The hashtag blessed community of young urban women epitomises the values of neoliberal capitalism in its most extreme forms. They choose to harness the tools of prosperity theology and link their desire for material wealth with the unmediated power of God, who intervenes and takes the wanting out of waiting. In so doing, they cover their actions in spiritual sanction,” Haddad stated.

Haddad argued that the African women’s theology community, and the church at large, needed to look into the prosperity gospel’s impact on the values and ideologies of young women.

“We [the religious community and scholars] perhaps haven’t been bold enough in speaking out against false prophets who commodify Christianity and thus provide a conduit for sacral consumption,” she said.

Professor Sylvia Tamale, a leading African feminist and teacher of law at Makerere University in Uganda, spoke about religion’s powerful role in reinforcing social constructs based on gender and sexuality.

Referencing American Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon on the “power of love” at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle last week, Tamale said it made powerful intersections between religion, gender and sexuality and was a “not so lightly veiled” message on social justice.

“Too many times we’ve heard the people of God abusing the power of the pulpit by preaching hatred, intolerance and division. They promote fear and propagate violence in our communities particularly against people with non-comforming sexualities,” Tamale said.

She challenged people to “think hard” about the intersectionality of gender identity and religion and how they foster experiences of privilege and oppression.

TALK TO US

How do you feel about the terms blesser and blessed? Do you think religious scholars have a point? SMS us on 35697 using the keyword BLESSED and tell us what you think. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    culture  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cyril's first 100 days: So much has happened, while so much has remained the same

2018-05-27 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Devastated predator park owner discovers poisoned lions and tiger
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Modderdam 08:38 AM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road

Cape Town 05:38 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 