 

BLF, AfriForum members clash in court as swear words fly

2019-11-13 15:10

Azarrah Karrim

Magistrates Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

A fight broke out between Black First Land First (BLF) and AfriForum members at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

AfriForum has taken BLF leader Andile Mngxitama to court over alleged racist remarks he made during a speech in Potchefstroom last year.

During a rally, Mngxitama threatened to kill five white people for every black person killed in the country. He also said that white women and children would be killed if a black person was murdered.

After the court watched a video on farm murders submitted by AfriForum, BLF members made remarks about the video.

An AfriForum member then took a picture of the BLF members making the remarks and a fight ensued.

While swear words flew around the courtroom, officials struggled to separate the two groups. Some BLF members would not let AfriForum leave the room until they deleted the picture.

The magistrate has barred photographs from being taken in the courtroom.

The scuffle came to a head when Mngxitama approached one Afriforum legal representative and began swearing him, telling him to go back Holland.

The BLF has since approached the magistrate to remedy the situation.

