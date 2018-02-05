BLF march to Luthuli House marred by violence; ANC supporters turn on Magashule

Johannesburg – Members of the ANC booed ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and called him a "sellout" during a march that turned violent outside Luthuli House on Monday.

The insults were hurled at him while he was on his way back from receiving a memorandum from members of the Black First Land First (BLF) movement who were marching in support of President Jacob Zuma.

Disgruntled ANC members rushed him and chanted: "You are paid by the Guptas."

Another ANC supporter shouted: "Ace is a sellout! The most useless SG (secretary general) the ANC has ever had."

In an attempt to quell the tension the police intervened and escorted Magashule into the building while members of the ANC threw water bottles at him.

Earlier, a truck carrying BLF members arrived at the party's headquarters; some members held their fists high and shouted: "Amandla". Agitated ANC supporters retaliated by storming the truck.

Both groups clashed and the police intervened by breaking up the scuffle.

During the march two women were assaulted by an ANC member and one of them fell.

Two men were seen kicking her while she was on the ground.

The ANC's Greater Johannesburg region and the national structure condemned the incident.

"The ANC calls upon law enforcement agencies to act without fear or favour to bring the perpetrators to book," the party said in a statement. "Disturbing in the extreme is the assault of women in so callous and dehumanising a manner," it said.

Call for disciplinary action



The party said that should the men be found to be members of the ANC, the relevant structures should institute disciplinary proceedings against them.

The regional ANC said it noted in "dismay and utter disgust" the images and videos circulating on social media.

"As the ANC in Joburg we strongly condemn any acts of violence against any person, more so women. The ANC Greater Joburg does not subscribe to the notion of people violently assaulting those who hold contrasting political views."

It seemed to have identified one of the men and said his actions did not represent what the party stood for, adding that he would face a disciplinary process soon.

Earlier, an ANC supporter, Lazarus Maumela, issued a stern warning to the BLF.

"Don't even come close to here (Luthuli House). You can do your stokvel somewhere else. You can play your games elsewhere. This is the office of the ANC under the president comrade Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We do not want any stokvel, we don't want any group of losers, if you come here we will finish you," said Maumela.

A member of the BLF, Dumisani Dumakude, said he joined the march because he was fighting for Zuma.

"It is not yet the time to vote Zuma out. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is a crook too, why are they now calling Zuma a crook?

"If Zuma must go, he will leave next year April. Our vote is no (he must not go). Ramaphosa is a big tsotsi," Dumakude claimed.



Earlier on Monday, after receiving the BLF's list of demands, Magashule thanked the marchers and assured them that this was a free South Africa where people could raise issues.

"I am happy that you are so disciplined. We will talk about the things (you have raised), the NWC (national working committee) is meeting now so I will hand over the report and brief them about your discipline," said Magashule.