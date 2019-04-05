 

'BLF shall never use white lawyers' - Mngxitama responds to De Vos Tweet

2019-04-05 21:28

Alex Mitchley

(Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld)

Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has rubbished legal expert Pierre De Vos' assertion that they had asked for his help in a court case.

On Thursday, De Vos tweeted that Mngxitama had called him, asking for help with the BLF's Equality Court case - which was brought by the FF Plus - and that when he had declined to help, he had been called a racist.

In a statement on Friday, Mngxitama rubbished part of De Vos' Tweet, saying that the BLF had never asked him for assistance.

"BLF shall never use white lawyers – we would rather represent ourselves," Mngxitama said.

The BLF leader claimed that all that he had only asked De Vos to come to court to repeat his expert opinion on the matter.

"All he needed to do was to repeat his opinion as an 'expert' paid by the tax payers in any event in court. De Vos still labours under the impression that BLF was asking him to represent us."

"He kept on saying he has no right of appearance in court. I schooled him on the role of an amicus curiae, which is someone who is an outsider to a case and assists a court by offering information, expertise, or insight that has a bearing on the issues in the case. He still didn’t get it."

Mngxitama did, however, concede that he had implied that the professor was a racist.

Several attempts to reach De Vos for comment proved unsuccessful.

'We arrived here ready to fight'

Earlier this week, the FF Plus withdrew its bid in the Electoral Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have the BLF barred from participating in the 2019 elections.

"We withdrew our case on Friday because we said there is a jurisdictional technical argument that the Electoral Commission is making in their opposing affidavits that can go 50-50, and we feel it is very important that we do not lose this case on a technical argument," FF Plus MP Wouter Wessels told News24.

Wessels said the substance of the party's case was strong and no opposing parties would oppose its merits.

Speaking outside court after being told that the FF Plus had withdrawn its case, Mngxitama said the party had wasted its campaign time by working on the case, only for it to withdraw. 

"We arrived here ready to fight. We were ready to defeat them and they have run away. The Freedom Front Plus have ran away, they have chickened out," Mngxitama said.

He also threatened that if any court stopped the party from being a blacks-only organisation, it would go underground and start an armed struggle.

"Any court, anybody stopping us from going into the elections, we will start an armed struggle," he said.

Read more on:    blf  |  ff plus  |  politics  |  elections 2019
