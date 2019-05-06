 

BLF won't apologise for 'Land or Death' slogan, plans to appeal court ruling

2019-05-06 13:13

Jenni Evans

Black First Land First (BLF) says it will not apologise for its controversial slogan "Land or Death" after the Equality Court, sitting in Johannesburg, found that it constituted hate speech.

On Monday, the court gave BLF one month to remove the slogan from regalia, social media accounts and its website. The order was made in an application which the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took to court.

The party was also ordered to tender a written apology to all South Africans within the same time period, which should be published on the SAHRC's website.

However, BLF is standing firm.

"We are not going to do any of that," BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana said after the ruling.

"We are not going to apologise for having 'Land or Death' as a slogan. We are not going to remove 'Land or Death' from any of our platforms or T-shirts.

"We are going to take this matter on appeal. We believe we are protected within the confines of the Constitution in terms of freedom of expression and association.

"We believe a different court will get to a different judgment."

Motsepe allegations

The party will examine the judgment in detail and submit its appeal.

BLF is also due in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday in connection with comments made at a press conference against businessperson Patrice Motsepe and his sister Bridgette.

Motsepe filed an urgent interdict application against BLF leader Andile Mngxitama in connection with allegations that Bridgette Motsepe was involved in an alleged plot to interfere in Botswana's politics, according to a Citizen report.

Lwana told News24 that the party's claim of a donation to a candidate at a political party conference in Botswana was at the centre of Tuesday's court application and added that the matter is allegedly linked on the Motsepe's diamond interests.

She said that Motsepe denied the allegations and such statements dented his reputation as a businessperson.

"We believe as Black First Land First, all these cases, they have been well-co-ordinated to try and confuse the voter. 

"But we do not think they are going to succeed."

