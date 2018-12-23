 

Blind ambition - busker's decade of gospel on a Cape Town street corner

2018-12-23 08:43

Tammy Petersen

Thozama Zothe smiles broadly when a hand touches hers as a donor drops some coins into her worn-out coffee mug. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Thozama Zothe smiles broadly when a hand touches hers as a donor drops some coins into her worn-out coffee mug. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thozama Zothe smiles broadly when a hand touches hers as a donor drops some coins into her worn-out coffee mug.

She can't see how much money it is, but she stops mid-song to say thank you.

For 10 years, the blind woman has occupied the same corner of St George's Mall in Cape Town, singing gospel songs and church hymns from early in the morning until the bustling streets of the CBD become quiet.

READ: Blind Cape Town busker awarded R300K

She enjoys busking, she says, but dreams of catching the ear of someone able to help her record an album so that her children can live a more comfortable life and be proud of their mother.

Zothe, 49, was born with impaired vision, but was only diagnosed at the age of 2 when her grandmother noticed that she bumped into things and ran in the wrong direction when playing with her friends.

Completely blind

After completing her schooling at the Athlone School for the Blind, she worked as a switchboard operator at an organisation for people with disabilities.

She lost her job over 20 years ago, shortly before the birth of her son.

Around the same time, her vision worsened, and by the age of 33 she was completely blind.

"But I thank God for giving me the chance to see the world before the darkness came. When I lost my sight, I knew where everything was. I could travel, cook, even mop my own floors. Sometimes people don't believe that I am blind, because I still try to do everything myself," Zothe says proudly.

She could also be there for her husband, who suffers from epilepsy and mental conditions.

"Everyone - my husband and two children - depend on me. I have no choice but to be strong. They look to me for guidance and solutions when there are problems. So when I had no work, and times became tougher, I knew I had to make a plan."

One day, Zothe travelled to Cape Town from Khayelitsha, found a busy corner and started to sing.

"I know it's my talent and I love it. I sang and I sang and I sang and by the end of the day, I had enough money to feed my children. I don't beg or ask for money. I open my mouth and let God speak. If it touches people, I am happy. And I am grateful when people help me in a small way in turn."

Danger

She is proud of what she does, wearing her Sunday best as she sits on a crate outside Mr Price, two bottles of water at her feet for her constant drink breaks.

"The government tells us to do something to help ourselves. This is me helping myself. For some reason, people think being blind or deaf means your brain doesn't work. Mine works fine, yet nobody wants to give me a job. I wish I could find a steady income. But I don't have many options."

Her corner is not the safest place, Zothe admits, but believes it's where she gets the most foot traffic.

"It can be dangerous. People try to rob me, but the traders and security guards around me are my eyes. They one day caught a guy trying to take the money from my cup. They chased him and gave him a good beating. Shame," she says.

The songs she sings are mostly what she learnt at The Worship Centre in Khayelitsha, but Zothe has also written a few of her own. She is hopeful that one day a record producer will pass by, recognise her talent and make her a star, she jokes.

"Singing heals my spirit. My life has been difficult, but all I want is to thank and praise God for what he has done for me and what he will still do for me and my family. I don't know where our Christmas meal will come from, but I know my Lord will make a way."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  poverty
NEXT ON NEWS24X

14-year-long excavation reveals oldest Australopithecus in SA

2018-12-23 06:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters to Ramaphosa: Give us the money you give to the buffalo
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:33 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Oudtshoorn 06:45 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 22 December Lottery draw 2018-12-22 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 