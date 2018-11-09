 

Bloem businessman, 2 cops appear in court for hospital CEO's murder

2018-11-09 19:27

Sarah Evans

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Bloemfontein businessman and two police officers appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday for the murder of CityMed Day Hospital CEO Louis Siemens.

They stand accused of murdering Siemens in an alleged hit in the basement of the Preller Square parking lot in Bloemfontein on May 10.

Siemens' business associate, Kibi Stanley Bakili, is accused of ordering the hit on Siemens with the help of the two policemen.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, the three were due to apply for bail on Friday, but they had new legal representatives who asked for a postponement to familiarise themselves with the case.

The other two accused are Constable Kagiso Chabane and Constable Molebatsi Mogoera. Chabane is reportedly a court orderly, while Mogoera is a detective from the Bayswater Unit in Bloemfontein, according to Ofm.

The man who allegedly carried out the hit, Xolisile Mbebeto, reached a plea bargain with the State and was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday for Siemens' murder, police said.

Ofm reported that Bakili had been linked to the crime via CCTV footage. It also reportedly emerged that he was in contact with Siemens on the day of the murder.

Bakili previously told the court that his family and business were suffering while he was in custody, but then surprised the court by abandoning his bail application in June. According to the Bloemfontein Courant, Bakili told the court that he had met with Siemens shortly before he was killed, and had exchanged text messages with him on the day.

Bakili reportedly said that the two had met on the day of the murder to discuss business, and that he had left Siemens at the shopping centre. When he returned, Bakili reportedly said that he could not enter the centre because authorities were saying there had been a shooting there.

He was arrested shortly thereafter, but maintained his innocence, reportedly saying he was deeply hurt by the news of Siemens' death.

But according to the Bloemfontein police, it emerged during Mbebeto's sentencing that he had met with Bakili at a tavern four days before the murder. He was reportedly promised R200 000 for the job. According to Mbambo, on the day of the murder, Mbebeto went to the car park at Preller Square, and one of the co-accused pulled Siemens from his car. Mbebeto reportedly shot him dead.

The two then went to their hired car and met Kabili at a hotel, where they were given his hotel key and told they could take a bath. That was the last time they had seen him, and Bakili allegedly did not pay them for the job.

The case was postponed to November 19.

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Weather Update: Fire warnings spread to more parts of SA as temperatures rise

2018-11-09 19:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Man called racial slur after accidentally bumping woman with car in Margate
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:16 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 7 2018-11-07 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 