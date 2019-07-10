 

Bloemfontein dad allegedly stabs his 2 kids, killing 6-year-old daughter

2019-07-10 07:18

Correspondent

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A father of two young children was arrested for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of his 2-year-old son in Bloemfontein, Free State police said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Free State police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, the girl died of her stab wounds, while the suspect's 2-year-old son was rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed at Namibia Square, Mangaung, on Tuesday morning.

Mbambo said Mangaung police were called to a scene at Namibia Square, in Bloemfontein, on Tuesday at about 08:00 to find the lifeless body of a girl on the street. As they observed the scene they found a 2-year-old boy who was also stabbed.

"Fortunately for [the boy], emergency assistance arrived on time and he was rushed to hospital for medical attention," Mbambo said.

READ: More info needed for trial of couple accused of child abuse, attempted murder

Mbambo said the children's teenage aunt went to look for them after their grandmother informed her that the suspect had taken the children while she was preparing them for crèche and threatened to kill them.

The father was arrested when he was found in his shack while attempting to commit suicide, police said. 

According to The Star, Free State MEC for Police, Sam Mashinini, visited the scene and addressed the community on issues relating to domestic violence and the circumstances around the gruesome attack on the two children.

Mbambo said the suspect is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Three Daily Lotto players are R150 000 richer 2019-07-09 21:25
