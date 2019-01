Two people have been killed and seven others injured after a bakkie rolled over on the N1 nearly 40km outside Bloemfontein, Free State, paramedic services have said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring on Saturday said that paramedics, along with various other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 14:00 to find the bakkie on the side the road.

"Several people were found lying scattered around the scene. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man and woman lying some distance away from the bakkie. Unfortunately, the two people had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared."

He said the other seven were attended to with one patient found lying trapped underneath the bakkie and others "scattered around the scene".

Meiring said a towing vehicle helped lift the front of the bakkie allowing paramedics to pull the victim free.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the patients were transported to Pelonomi Provincial Hospital for urgent care."

He said that local authorities were on scene to investigate further.

