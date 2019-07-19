 

Bloemfontein woman allegedly poisoned dogs in plot to have husband killed

2019-07-19 07:13

Correspondent

Ntau Lucas Mokoena.

Ntau Lucas Mokoena. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A woman from Bloemfontein allegedly poisoned her own dogs to make it easier for three hitmen to kill her husband, Volksblad reported. 

Kelebogile Louisa Mokoena, 51, a nurse, reportedly abandoned her bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The case has been postponed for further investigation. 

Mokoena was arrested after she was linked to the murder of her husband, Free State police said on July 10, IOL reported. 

Her husband, Ntau Lucas Mokoena, 51, a farmer and taxi boss, was reportedly shot and killed in the couple's home in Fichardt Park on July 8. 

According to Netwerk24, Mokoena allegedly poisoned the couple's dogs to allow three hitmen access to their property.

Scuffle

After the dogs died, she allegedly left the gate and front door open.

Mokoena's husband was killed shortly after arriving at their house in Schnehage Crescent on July 8 at 21:35, Bloemfontein Courant reported.

He reportedly found his wife in the main bedroom and went on to the bathroom where he found the armed men.

A scuffle ensued and he was dragged back to the bedroom where he was shot in the head in the presence of his wife.

The suspects left the scene with the deceased's vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lourier Park, according to OFM.  

Volksblad reported that the couple had been experiencing marital problems.

Mokoena's wife reportedly paid a deposit the night before the murder and was planning to settle the rest of the amount at a later stage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, said the woman was arrested by Parkweg police the day after the murder, IOL reported.

The three hitmen are reportedly still at large. 

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gang wars: Winde lays out plans for when the army leaves

2019-07-19 06:05

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot prize from Thurday's draw 2019-07-18 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 