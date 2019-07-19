Bloemfontein woman allegedly poisoned dogs in plot to have husband killed

A woman from Bloemfontein allegedly poisoned her own dogs to make it easier for three hitmen to kill her husband, Volksblad reported.

Kelebogile Louisa Mokoena, 51, a nurse, reportedly abandoned her bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The case has been postponed for further investigation.

Mokoena was arrested after she was linked to the murder of her husband, Free State police said on July 10, IOL reported.

Her husband, Ntau Lucas Mokoena, 51, a farmer and taxi boss, was reportedly shot and killed in the couple's home in Fichardt Park on July 8.

According to Netwerk24, Mokoena allegedly poisoned the couple's dogs to allow three hitmen access to their property.

Scuffle

After the dogs died, she allegedly left the gate and front door open.

Mokoena's husband was killed shortly after arriving at their house in Schnehage Crescent on July 8 at 21:35, Bloemfontein Courant reported.

He reportedly found his wife in the main bedroom and went on to the bathroom where he found the armed men.

A scuffle ensued and he was dragged back to the bedroom where he was shot in the head in the presence of his wife.

The suspects left the scene with the deceased's vehicle, an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Lourier Park, according to OFM.

Volksblad reported that the couple had been experiencing marital problems.

Mokoena's wife reportedly paid a deposit the night before the murder and was planning to settle the rest of the amount at a later stage.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thandi Mbambo, said the woman was arrested by Parkweg police the day after the murder, IOL reported.

The three hitmen are reportedly still at large.

