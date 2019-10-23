Bloemhof matric pupils transported to exam centres amid violent protests - report

Matrics in Bloemhof had to be transported to the exam centre after protests broke out in their area. (iStock)

The education department in North West had to transport matric pupils to examination centres on Wednesday after protests erupted in Bloemhof.



The SABC reported that residents took to the streets to protest against the arrest of 23 anti-gang committee members.

They have been charged with murder, assault and kidnapping.

According to the broadcaster, residents had resolved to prevent pupils from writing exams and attending classes.

News24 tried to reach the department for comment on several occasions which proved unsuccessful.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley