Dressed in police uniform with blue lights on their vehicles, six armed men robbed a Bergville farmer of a large amount in cash on Tuesday afternoon.

They arrived at the farm in a silver Jeep and white Toyota Hilux with blue lights on both cars.

They then allegedly held up four people and a small child at gunpoint before making off with the money and other items, including two firearms.

A source who asked not to be named said the men sped off in the direction of Winterton. “Community members tried to follow them and give updates on where the men were going to police,” said the source.

Another source who could not be named said various police units including the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and Flying Squad (Rapid Response) received the information and immediately started trying to track down the two cars.

He said police caught up to both cars near Camperdown.

“The one vehicle was stopped on the N3 near the Camperdown off-ramp and the other car was stopped in Camperdown.”

The source said five people were arrested and that it appeared as if all the money had been recovered.

Police uniforms, reflective gear and blue lights were found in both the vehicles, he said.

Police are still hunting for one of the robbers who managed to evade arrest by running into the bushes.

The KwaZulu-Natal police media office did not respond to a query on Tuesday evening.