 

BMW horror crash: Passenger escaped with only cut to finger

2019-01-31 13:42

Tammy Petersen

The passenger who survived the horror N1 street racing crash in Cape Town escaped with only a cut to his finger.

The 24-year-old man, whose full name is known to News24, was treated by Metro emergency medical services at the accident scene.

Provincial health department spokesperson Mark van der Heever confirmed paramedics had attended to the man before he was transported to New Somerset Hospital for further examination.

READ: Illegal street racers: JP Smith wants your car

Driver Taufiq Carr, however, has not been so lucky. The 26-year-old businessman from Mitchells Plain was treated at the scene by ER24 paramedics for critical injuries to his head and legs. He was taken to Vincent Palotti Hospital, where both his legs were amputated.

Initial reports made no mention of the passenger, who had been taken to hospital before the responding authorities arrived.

Carr crashed his BMW M3 on the N1 near the Sable Road turnoff in the early house of Monday, January 21.

This week, gruesome photos of the incident started circulating on messaging apps and social media.

One showed a bystander assisting Carr after the crash. His bloody legs are moved and positioned out of the car, with his left foot clearly broken.

Branches and flowers from the shrubs growing on the centre median, with which he collided, can be seen littered on the vehicle’s floor.

News24 on Tuesday published footage taken from the passenger side of the luxury vehicle, which was travelling at 320km/h before the crash.

Prior to this, there had been no indication or official record of a second occupant in Carr’s car.

The passenger records the race involving another car and a motorbike, at one point commenting: "And again and again and again and again and again."

The person says something which is inaudible and a few seconds later, exclaims: "Hey!"

The footage starts to shake and the crash can be heard before the picture goes black.

Another clip shows a bystander speaking to a seriously injured Carr, asking who had been with him. Carr answers, and the man calls: "Imraan, where’re you?"

Meanwhile, a photo of a smiling Carr, sitting in his hospital bed, has also started circulating.

A week ago, his mother Moesna told News24 her son had been sedated and was "not really conscious".

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said earlier this week that a criminal case of reckless and negligent driving was registered.

cape town  |  accidents
