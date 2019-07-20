BMW speedster nabbed in Laingsburg

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Laingsburg in the Western Cape, on Saturday after clocking 161km/h in a 120km/h zone.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, the man was caught speeding in his BMW on the N1 between Dwyka and Laingsburg.

"Between Leeu-Gamka and Laingsburg, his average speed was 149km/h in a 120km zone," Africa added.

He said the man would appear in court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and speeding.

