BMW speedster's legs amputated after horror N1 crash, says mom

Taufiq Carr, 26, crashed his BMW on the N1 in a high-speed accident this week. (Facebook)

A Cape Town businessman who crashed his car while speeding down the N1 highway lost both his legs, his mom said.



Taufiq Carr's mother, Moesna Carr, said her son remained sedated and was "not really conscious".

News24 reported on Monday that the 26-year-old driver of the BMW lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the N1 near Century City in an apparent "street race".

In the footage, the luxury car can be seen changing lanes at high speed, before crashing into the centre median.

Moesna said she only viewed the footage on social media once, "not even fully", and was grateful that no one else had been hurt that night.

"God is merciful. If you look at the footage, you can see other cars could have been involved [in the crash], but they weren't," she said.

"This is a lesson for him, and for everyone. We are not asking for people's sympathy, but their prayers. This was put out for us – a test from God. We're just so grateful he is alive."

Carr's Facebook profile is filled with car-related posts, many featuring the BMW involved in the horrific crash.



The BMW after the crash. (Supplied) The BMW after the crash. (Supplied)

A video posted less than a month ago of two cars racing contained the hashtags #sundaynightracing #Racewars and #sablemanne.

Sable Road is road which forms the off-ramp from the N1 in Century City.



"He's young - all of the youngsters of today are crazy over cars," Moesna said.

"I wasn't there... I didn't know he was going out of the house and going to race. I can't explain that and nobody is trying to justify it.

"Everything else is irrelevant. What happened, happened. We as a family, and him and his young family, are facing the consequences."

Carr suffered serious leg and head injuries and was in a critical condition when paramedics assessed him before taking him to a Cape Town hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

A number of people captured the crash from an overhead bridge.

Footage of Carr’s BMW after the accident shows severe damage to the body of the car, with the driver’s side door completely bent out of shape and unable to close.

While the grill was also completely crushed, the engine, however, appeared faultless.





