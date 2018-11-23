Bob Hewitt denied application to convert prison sentence to house arrest

Convicted rapist Bob Hewitt has been denied an application to convert his prison sentence into house arrest.

Hewitt, 78, was sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of two young women and sexually assaulting another who he coached in the 1980s and 1990s.

In September, the disgraced tennis star applied for parole, after serving just two years of his six-year jail term. However, he changed his application to instead have the remainder of his prison sentence converted to house arrest.

Peter van Niekerk, a lawyer from Eversheds Sutherland who is representing the victims, confirmed to News24 that Hewitt's application for conversion had been denied.

One of Hewitt's victims, *Olivia, told News24 that she received the news on Friday that his application has been denied. Olivia, as well as Hewitt's other victims, filed submissions to the parole board last week.

Hewitt is incarcerated at the St Albans Prison in Port Elizabeth, and started serving his sentence in September 2016.

Van Niekerk previously told News24 that the victims were outraged when they heard Hewitt was attempting to bring an application for parole.

"They’re absolutely outraged. It’s repulsive. He rapes two 12-year-olds. He’s in a position of total power and trust and he rapes two 12-year-olds," Van Niekerk said at the time.



"My clients and society at large should be outraged. He commits these horrendous crimes and then applies for parole after an extremely short period. He should serve his sentence and it must act as a deterrent for others."

Hewitt showed no remorse

Olivia, who testified against Hewitt during his criminal trial, said she would continue fighting against him to ensure that he continues to rot away in prison for what he has done.

She previously told News24 that he had shown absolutely no remorse.

"He already got like a discount in terms of his sentence because of his age. Why does he think he’s entitled to further discount? We do believe that he’s applying way too early for parole. It should be four years. Now I have to go face this man again."

The Australian-born Hewitt won nine Grand Slam doubles and six mixed doubles titles. He also reached the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open three times and won the Davis Cup with South Africa in 1974 after moving to this country.

*Olivia is one of the victims who testified and has since changed her name. She does not want her surname to be used either.