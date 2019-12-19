 

Bobani loses urgent court bid to be reinstated as mayor, ordered to pay costs

2019-12-19 11:10

Nosipiwo Manona

Mongameli Bobani. (Netwerk24)

Mongameli Bobani. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The application by ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani to be reinstated is not urgent, the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth ruled on Thursday.

In a brief judgment delivered in two minutes, Judge John Smith said there were three matters to be considered.

READ | Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani booted out through no-confidence motion

Smith said the matter was not urgent. He dismissed the application with costs, and ordered that Bobani and former acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana, who was party to the application, be liable for the costs.

Bobani was removed from his position through a vote of no confidence on December 5. Although Mpongwana was not removed, she stepped down from her position moments before the unexpected axing of Bobani, she joined him as the second applicant in the case.

The matter will now be placed on the ordinary court roll.

Smith did not rule on the merits of Bobani's case to be reinstated.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Read more on:    mongameli bobani  |  port elizabeth  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Matric results are coming soon! Sign up to be notified when your results become available

2019-12-12 16:29

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands (Cape Town) 11:21 AM
Road name: M3 Northbound

Northbound
Rondebosch 11:20 AM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 