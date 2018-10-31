Bobani set to face motion of no confidence amid fraud allegations

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani is set to face a motion of no confidence.

The motion comes days after media reports implicated Bobani in alleged fraudulent payments by a company doing business with the municipality, causing the Hawks to swoop on the city hall.

It is alleged that Bobani is linked to fraud, corruption and money laundering related to the integrated public transport system (IPTS) from whose funds he allegedly received R664 000.

The Herald reported that the transactions‚ from April 2014 to May 2015‚ are what prompted six Hawks investigators to descend on Bobani's office at the city hall earlier in October.

The Hawks investigators seized computers and documents from several offices, according to The Herald's report.

The report stated that an affidavit from Hawks investigator Captain Henk Fourie‚ which formed part of a search-and-seizure warrant served on Bobani‚ made allegations of a "corrupt relationship" between Bobani and a businessperson whose companies benefitted from multimillion-rand municipal contracts‚ most of which did not go through the proper tender processes.

Bobani threatens to sue paper

In response to the allegations, the UDM on Wednesday said Bobani was innocent until proven guilty.

"Should this matter serve in court, the UDM will see the wheat separated from the chaff and the public will at last know what the facts in the matter are. If Bobani is in the wrong, the UDM will do what is right, but will not be shunt around by schoolyard bullies. Innocent until found guilty," the UDM said in a statement.

Bobani has also written to The Herald threatening court action should the publication not furnish him with the proof of the allegations made in their article within seven days.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom and COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu submitted a motion of exigency for the removal of Bobani for debate on November 2.

In a joint media statement, the two councillors said they were of the view that Bobani was "severely compromised" and should be removed in order to ensure that the reputation of the City and confidence in the city council were restored.

The motion for his removal is due to the recent developments in the investigation in which Bobani is implicated, they said.

'He must go'

"These damming allegations are contained in the affidavit of the priority crimes unit's (Hawks) Captain Henk Fourie. The ACDP is of the view that these allegations are serious enough that Bobani should step down or be removed by council. As the mayor and the face of the City his reputation is detrimental to the City and to potential future investment," said Grootboom in a statement.

Grootboom insisted that the cloud over Bobani's head could have a negative impact on the metro.

"Taxpayers' money was abused in the City and any public representative that has been implicated in the IPTS case, must be removed from office," he said.

Sijadu said COPE was of the view that since Bobani would not do the honourable thing and "fall on his sword", council must remove him and restore faith in the institution.

"Council has taken a number of knocks in recent months and Bobani has been at the centre of these…he must go!" he said.