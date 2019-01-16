 

Bobby, the abused dog, in recovery after donations stream in to SPCA

2019-01-16 07:33

Naseema Barday

Duàn Matthee with Bobby, who has a long road to recovery. (Supplied)

Duàn Matthee with Bobby, who has a long road to recovery. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bobby, the abused dog which was chained up for eight months, will soon see happier days, as he recovers from surgery on Tuesday morning.

After reading a post on Facebook, Richard Smedley-Williams did not think twice before donating to the Bloemfontein SPCA toward Bobby's operation.

An estimated R6 000 was needed to complete the surgery to repair the damage caused by the chain left around his neck, News24 previously reported.

The dog, a gift from the child's parents, had reportedly been left in the care of a 5-year-old.

"I think it is disgusting. A 5-year-old can't look after themselves, so how can they take care of a puppy," he said.

"When a friend of mine shared the post on Facebook, I couldn't read the entire article," he said.

READ: SPCA appeals for donations to save abused dog left in 5-year-old's care - GRAPHIC PICS

"My stomach turned. I then called the SPCA in Bloemfontein... and asked them how much money had already been raised."

By the time Smedley-Williams contacted the SPCA, they had already managed to raise around R4 000. He then donated the balance of R2 000.

He said he also wanted to know what legal action the SPCA were taking against Bobby's owners.

"I was ready to phone my own attorney," said Smedley-Williams.

"I've always wanted a [Border] Collie, but I can't have one because I live in an apartment in Johannesburg."

However, Smedley-Williams does have two cats that live with him.

Bobby's operation took place on Tuesday morning and he is still in quite a bit of pain.

His neck had to be treated, as well as the damage done to the trachea and oesophagus.

Bobby after his surgery.

Bobby after his surgery. (Duán Matthee, Bloemfontein SPCA)

"The infection is deep inside his neck and it still needs to be treated," Duán Matthee from Bloemfontein SPCA said.

The dog will be kept at the Bloemfontein SPCA until he is fully recovered.

"Once he makes a full recovery, we will look into getting him into a good home. We will put him up for adoption," Matthee noted.

Smedley-Williams further commented that once Bobby had made a full recovery, he and his friend - who shared the article on Facebook - planned to go down to Bloemfontein to meet Bobby.

"We plan to make a road trip out of it. We want to meet him and show him some love," Smedley-Williams said.

Bobby after his surgery.

(Duán Matthee, Bloemfontein SPCA)

To donate:

ABSA Bank

Account No: 9279102644

Branch: 632005

Ref: Bobby

Or SMS Bloemspca to 42646 and donate R30

Or visit their Facebook page or website

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    spca  |  bloemfontein  |  animals  |  animal cruelty  |  good news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

N2 closed following truck crash between Albertinia and Riversdale

2019-01-16 07:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH: Cops probe farmer caught on camera brandishing gun at protesters
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 