 

Bodies of 2 babies found in freezer in Cape Town

2020-01-02 21:57

Sesona Ngqakamba

(File photo: Netwerk24)

(File photo: Netwerk24)

A 35-year-old woman from Wesbank in Cape Town has been taken in for questioning by Western Cape police after the bodies of two babies were found in a freezer. 

On Thursday, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a resident had notified the police of the bodies at a house in the suburb.

Van Wyk added an autopsy would be held to determine the cause of death and ages of the babies.

Pastor Dennis Hilton, who lives in the street behind the house where the babies were found, told Netwerk24 residents were in shock.

"No one knows what was going on in that house or how long the babies were in the freezer," he told the publication. 

Community leader Patrick Madasi also told the publication the woman "was previously married, but not anymore".

He said the community was waiting for answers from the police.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
