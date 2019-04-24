Bodies of 2 girls found strangled, thrown in ditch

The bodies of two girls have been found strangled, and possibly raped in Masoyi near White River in Mpumalanga.

The siblings were reportedly last seen on Tuesday afternoon playing within the vicinity of their home before they went missing.

"Police were called and a search operation was initiated but to no luck [until] Wednesday morning their stark naked bodies were found in the mentioned area," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The lifeless bodies of the six and seven-year-old were found in a ditch, near a stream not far from their home.

"A preliminary probe suggested that the little girls may have died from strangulation and police are also looking at the possibility that they may have been raped as well."

He said a community member had alerted police about the bodies of young children that were found in a ditch just next to a stream.

Investigators discovered that the bodies were those of the two girls who had been reported missing.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects responsible and police urged anyone with information to come forward.