 

Bodies of 2 girls found strangled, thrown in ditch

2019-04-24 21:58

Pelane Phakgadi

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The bodies of two girls have been found strangled, and possibly raped in Masoyi near White River in Mpumalanga.

The siblings were reportedly last seen on Tuesday afternoon playing within the vicinity of their home before they went missing.

"Police were called and a search operation was initiated but to no luck [until] Wednesday morning their stark naked bodies were found in the mentioned area," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.

The lifeless bodies of the six and seven-year-old were found in a ditch, near a stream not far from their home.

"A preliminary probe suggested that the little girls may have died from strangulation and police are also looking at the possibility that they may have been raped as well."

He said a community member had alerted police about the bodies of young children that were found in a ditch just next to a stream. 

Investigators discovered that the bodies were those of the two girls who had been reported missing.

A manhunt is currently underway for the suspects responsible and police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'I could hear my children screaming', recalls father who lost his children in Durban storm

2019-04-24 21:33

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R400 000 goes to one lucky Daily Lotto player 2019-04-24 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 