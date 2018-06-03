Bodies of 5 murdered people found in Ekurhuleni

What To Read Next

The bodies of five murdered people were discovered in Mapleton, Dark Park in Ekurhuleni on Saturday, police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said a resident, who heard gunshots the previous night, went to investigate in the morning, and found the bodies.

All five were shot in the upper body.

"The motive for killings is unknown and the bodies are not yet identified," Mngomezulu said.

"Police are pleading to any who man have information regarding this killings to come forward or contact the local police station or make use of the police emergency number - 0860 10111."

