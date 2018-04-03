Bodies of missing police officer, friend found in flooded river

Police divers at the river where a police van and three peoples bodies were found. (Supplied, SAPS)

The bodies of a police officer and his friend have been found in a river bank in Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Tuesday.

Captain Nqobile Gwala said both the deceased had been missing since Sunday, April 1.

"The body of the warrant officer was found this morning (Tuesday). His friend's body was recovered later on the day," she said.

The police vehicle they had been travelling in was recovered near a low-level bridge in the flooded Sand River on Sunday.

Gwala said the body of the officer's wife was found on Sunday.

The three of them had apparently been trying to cross the flooded river when their car was swept away.

Gwala said police saw the roof of a Nissan Navara SAPS patrol van protruding above the surface of the Sand River, 100m downstream from the Landmansdrift low-level bridge.

"Dundee police and divers from the search and rescue unit proceeded to the scene. The bakkie was recovered and the body of the warrant officer's wife, Shumane Juggan, 55, was also recovered," she said.

