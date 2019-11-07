 

Bodies of missing Soweto woman, 2 children found - husband arrested

2019-11-07 09:27

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The remains of a Soweto woman, 47, and those of her two children, aged 10 and 11 - who had been missing since November 1 - have been found in two separate spots.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the discovery comes after members of the community handed over a 48-year-old man to the police on Wednesday. The man had disappeared at about the same time when the victims were reported missing.

The man led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. The suspect then led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found, Peters said. 

Police have since arrested the man on three charges of murder and he is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.

READ: Woman's body found on rubbish dump in Cape Town

"Management of police in Gauteng strongly condemns violence against women and children," Peters said.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has thanked the community for the responsible manner in which they handled the situation after finding the suspect.

Mawela has, in condemning the gruesome incident, also assured the community of Gauteng that police will continue to prioritise the investigation of cases of violence against women and children. Police will also intensify efforts in tracing suspects wanted for such cases.

"We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensures a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the court," Mawela said.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  gender based violence  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Battle of the bands: Will it be Amatorokisi vs Amapiano at EFF's second conference?

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hospitalised taxi driver to be arrested after Cape Town accident
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:39 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Tokai 09:18 AM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
5 Daily Lotto winners rake in R83k each 2019-11-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 