Bodies of missing Soweto woman, 2 children found - husband arrested

The remains of a Soweto woman, 47, and those of her two children, aged 10 and 11 - who had been missing since November 1 - have been found in two separate spots.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the discovery comes after members of the community handed over a 48-year-old man to the police on Wednesday. The man had disappeared at about the same time when the victims were reported missing.

The man led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. The suspect then led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found, Peters said.

Police have since arrested the man on three charges of murder and he is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"Management of police in Gauteng strongly condemns violence against women and children," Peters said.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has thanked the community for the responsible manner in which they handled the situation after finding the suspect.

Mawela has, in condemning the gruesome incident, also assured the community of Gauteng that police will continue to prioritise the investigation of cases of violence against women and children. Police will also intensify efforts in tracing suspects wanted for such cases.

"We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensures a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the court," Mawela said.