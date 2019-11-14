 

Bodies of two missing girls, 4 and 5, found in unused freezer

2019-11-14 12:39

Sesona Ngqakamba

Police mortuary van. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Foto24, file)

Police in Northern Cape are investigating an inquest case following the discovery of the bodies of two young girls in a deep freezer on Monday. 

The two friends, aged 4 and 5, were reported missing on Sunday in Bankhara. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said, while a search was under way around 09:00 on Monday, a neighbour informed them that she had found the two bodies in an unused fridge while placing her house keys inside it.  

"It is reported that the neighbours used to put their house keys in that freezer," explained Ramatseba about how the children were noticed.  

Cluster Commander Major General Johan Bean urged residents to look after their children and keep unused freezers out of their reach. 

One of the girl's mothers, Mmabatho Ndenzela, told IOL she was alerted to discovery by the screams and cries from the neighbour who found them.

The mother said the two girls had became friends and neighbours after they moved to Bankhara, near Kuruman, from Mothibistad in 2018.

The publication reported that the distraught mother said that she was now faced with the challenge of the burial costs as she is unemployed and has no insurance policies to bury her child.

