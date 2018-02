Polokwane – Limpopo police are investigating after an unidentified body was found burnt to ashes inside a Mercedes Benz car in Malipsdrift.

"The race, gender, nationality and age of the deceased is still unknown at this stage because he/she was burnt beyond recognition," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe in a statement.

"A Mercedes-Benz Kompressor was found by a passerby, burnt to ashes, with an unknown person inside, in the bushes near Leporogong village this weekend."

The police have called on anyone with information or who could assist with the identification of the deceased to come forward.