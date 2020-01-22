 

Body found in burned-out BMW in Limpopo, shotgun in grass nearby

2020-01-22 22:02

Jenna Etheridge

The burnt-out BMW that was discovered on the N1 highway in Limpopo.

The burnt-out BMW that was discovered on the N1 highway in Limpopo. (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Limpopo police are on the hunt for the people behind the death of a person whose body was discovered in a burned-out BMW in the early hours of Wednesday.

A passer-by alerted fire and rescue services of a vehicle on fire in the bush along the N1 freeway between Modimolle and Bela-Bela, said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

When officers arrived at the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. The body in the driver's seat was burned beyond recognition.

During further investigations, a shotgun was discovered in the grass a few metres from the scene, Mojapelo said.

"It is believed the deceased might have been shot before the assailants set the vehicle alight.

"The circumstances that led to this incident are still being investigated. The process of determining the identity of the deceased through DNA is still unfolding, and the recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic examination."

Anyone with information should contact Captain Hendrick Nienaber on 082 565 8606, their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bail hearing of Chinese nationals, who allegedly trafficked 91 Malawians into SA, adjourned

2020-01-22 21:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stop right there! Security company catches man accused of stealing cheese
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:08 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2020-01-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 