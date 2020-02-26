 

Body of Bolt driver found in car in Langa, murder case opened

2020-02-26 15:38

Cebelihle Mthethwa

(Gallo Images)

A murder case has been opened after the body of a driver linked to an e-hailing app was found in his vehicle on Monday night. 

Dylan Mawuto was found inside a Toyota Etios with a gunshot wound to his head at about 19:50 in Langa.

"A case of murder has been opened for investigation after a 42-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded," Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

Police could not confirm that he was an e-hailing taxi driver but Bolt South Africa manager Gareth Taylor confirmed that Mawuto was registered on the company's platform. 

"He was not active on the night of the tragic incident and he was last active on the Bolt platform on 29 January 2020," Taylor said. 

He added that the company was continuously developing safety features and tools that had a real impact on addressing drivers' safety concerns.

"Crimes against e-hailing drivers continue to be a national issue of great concern and the safety of riders and drivers utilising the Bolt platform is of utmost importance to us.  Bolt is actively engaging with national, provincial and local government, and SAPS at local and national levels to address this scourge and work together to improve safety for ride-hailing drivers in South Africa," he said.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Police detectives are following up on possible leads," said Rwexana.

