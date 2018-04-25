 

Body of Briton Rodney Saunders identified after couple go missing in SA

2018-04-25 19:09
Fatima Patel and her husband leave the Kagiso Magistrate's Court. (File photo: Mpho Raborife, News24)

Fatima Patel and her husband leave the Kagiso Magistrate's Court. (File photo: Mpho Raborife, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African police said on Wednesday they identified the body of a British man suspected to have been kidnapped by alleged Islamic militants.

Rodney Saunders, 74, and his wife Rachel, 63 - who has not been found - were last confirmed alive in KwaZulu-Natal on about February 10.

The renowned botanists went missing after they went on a trip to look for rare seeds.

Saunders' body was found by fishermen on February 17 in the Tugela River in KZN, but it has only now been positively identified.

"A dedicated team remain on the ground for the search of Rachel," police said in a statement, adding they were checking mortuaries and doing forensic and DNA tests.

Four suspects alleged to have been behind the couple's kidnapping appeared in court in Verulam Magistrates Court outside Durban on Wednesday.

READ: Magistrate in KZN kidnapping case of ISIS-linked accused hits out at attorney for 'conflict of interest'

Sayfydeen Del Vecchio, 38, and Fatima Patel, 27, were arrested in a raid on their house on February 16.

They are alleged to have hoisted an Islamic State flag in a reserve in the region where the Saunders disappeared.

Themba Xulu, 19, was arrested when he was found in possession of the victims' cell phones. The fourth suspect is Malawian national, Ahmad Mussa, 36.

The group face charges of kidnapping, robbery, two counts of murder and possession of stolen property.

Del Vecchio and Patel also face charges of arson and possession of a terror group flag.

After the British couple disappeared, R734 000 was reportedly drained from their accounts and their Toyota Land Cruiser was found with blood marks.

The Cape Town-based Saunders were on a trip to KwaZulu-Natal to hunt for rare seeds.

They had also been filming for a BBC gardening programme shortly before they were kidnapped.

Warning of terrorist attacks in South Africa

Following their disappearance, the British foreign ministry warned that "terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in South Africa".

"The main threat is from extremists linked to Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL). In February 2018, two South African-British nationals were kidnapped," it said in travel advice for South Africa.

Daesh, ISIL and ISIS are alternative names for the so-called Islamic State group.

The advisory said that some South Africans who had visited Syria, Iraq and Libya were "likely to pose a security threat on their return".

"There's also a threat from individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist groups, including Daesh," it added.

The US and Britain warned in 2016 of the possibility of attacks by jihadist extremists in South Africa's major cities.

Read more on:    durban  |  uk  |  isis  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More ex-cops now part of Western Cape guns-to-gangs saga

2018-04-25 18:59

Inside News24

 
/News
De Lille: 'I fear no one but my God'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:47 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Clanwilliam 06:04 AM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 24 2018-04-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 