 

Body of decomposed man clad in wetsuit, flippers found on Cape Town beach

2019-11-20 12:42

Jenna Etheridge

Misty Cliffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The body of a man found on a Cape Town beach has yet to be identified, authorities said on Wednesday.

A member of the public made the gruesome discovery while walking dogs along the shore between Misty Cliffs, Scarborough, and Witsands Soetwater, Ocean View, on Tuesday morning, said Captain FC van Wyk.

"The body was dressed in a black wetsuit with flippers and was in an advanced state of decomposition," he said.

While the police know the body belonged to a man, his age and race were unknown.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said the body had yet to be identified.

Police have opened an inquest.

