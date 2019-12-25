 

Body of KwaZulu-Natal boy who was swept away by floodwaters recovered on Christmas Day

2019-12-25 13:39

Jeanette Chabalala

The river where Siyabonga Ndlovu, 9, drowned. His body was recovered on Christmas day.

The river where Siyabonga Ndlovu, 9, drowned. His body was recovered on Christmas day. (Supplied)

The body of a 9-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy, Siyabonga Ndlovu, who was swept away by floodwaters several days ago, has been recovered, IPSS Medical Rescue said on Wednesday.

The body was recovered on the fifth day of searching, IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said. 

"Our condolences go out to family and friends. We are grateful that closure could be brought to all involved," Herbst said.

Ndlovu's body was recovered by KZA rescue team, downstream from where he went missing, Dylan Meyrick, also from IPSS, said.

"The body has been handed over to the local police," he said.

"The family [is] extremely relieved, it brought closure for them but probably on the worst day of the year that it could have happened.  Christmas will never be the same again for the family," Meyrick added. 

