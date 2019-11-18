Body of KZN teen who tried to save drowning neighbour found

The body of a KwaZulu-Natal teenager who tried to save his seven-year-old neighbour who was swept away following heavy flooding has been found, paramedic services said on Monday.



"The body of the 14-year-old who tried to save the seven-year-old from the Nonoti River last week was recovered this afternoon, bringing closure for the family," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He added the body had washed up on the river's banks near the Darnall Mill. A police search and rescue team was on the scene together with other officers to investigate the incident.

The seven-year-old boy's body was found on Wednesday.

The province was hit by severe rains early last week with a tornado also claiming two lives in eMpolweni, New Hanover, on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service has predicted more heavy rains for the province this week.