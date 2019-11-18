 

Body of KZN teen who tried to save drowning neighbour found

2019-11-18 20:50

Kaveel Singh

The body of a KwaZulu-Natal teenager who tried to save his seven-year-old neighbour who was swept away following heavy flooding has been found, paramedic services said on Monday.

"The body of the 14-year-old who tried to save the seven-year-old from the Nonoti River last week was recovered this afternoon, bringing closure for the family," IPSS spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He added the body had washed up on the river's banks near the Darnall Mill. A police search and rescue team was on the scene together with other officers to investigate the incident.

The seven-year-old boy's body was found on Wednesday.

The province was hit by severe rains early last week with a tornado also claiming two lives in eMpolweni, New Hanover, on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service has predicted more heavy rains for the province this week.

Read more on:    durban  |  weather  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Home Affairs committee chairperson Bongani Bongo condemns violence by refugees

2019-11-18 20:48

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Tourist robbed of goods worth R100 000 in driveway of Morningside hotel
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:05 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Bellville South 12:58 PM
Road name: Robert Sobukwe Road Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Monday 43 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 