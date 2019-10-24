Body of missing 2-year-old Herolds Bay boy found floating in gorge

A helicopter helps search for the missing mum and her children. (Supplied by Captain Malcolm Pojie, SAPS)

The body of a two-year-old Herolds Bay boy who went missing with his mother and sister was recovered on Thursday afternoon, Southern Cape police have confirmed.



"The news was broken to the dad earlier today," said spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.

"We held off on [releasing the information] because we considered his feelings."

Pojie said the body was found floating in a gorge near where their VW Caravelle was discovered earlier.

"The body was recovered and removed by pathology services and taken to the mortuary."

PICS | Car found at bottom of cliff as search for missing mom, children continues

Little Hugo Scheepers, mother Heidi and daughter Cuzette, 6, were reported missing after parting company with father and husband Etienne at a car park in Herolds Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

Tracks were spotted in the Voëlklip area, and the search focused on the rocks and crashing sea below the nearby cliffs.

Pojie said the search would continue for Heidi and Cuzette.

"As soon as the tide changes, they will try to recover the vehicle in the hopes of finding them, or at least some sign of what transpired."