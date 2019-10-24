Body of missing 2-year-old Herolds Bay boy found floating in gorge

The
body of a two-year-old Herolds Bay boy who went missing with his mother and
sister was recovered on Thursday afternoon, Southern Cape police have confirmed.
"The news was broken to the
dad earlier today," said spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.
"We held off on [releasing
the information] because we considered his feelings."
Pojie said the body was found
floating in a gorge near where their VW Caravelle was discovered earlier.
"The body was recovered and
removed by pathology services and taken to the mortuary."
PICS
| Car found at bottom of cliff as search for missing mom,
children continues
Little Hugo Scheepers, mother
Heidi and daughter Cuzette, 6, were reported missing after parting company with
father and husband Etienne at a car park in Herolds Bay on Tuesday afternoon.
Tracks were spotted in the
Voëlklip area, and the search focused on the rocks and crashing sea below the nearby
cliffs.
Pojie said the search would
continue for Heidi and Cuzette.
"As soon as the tide changes,
they will try to recover the vehicle in the hopes of finding them, or at least
some sign of what transpired."