 

Body of missing Crime Intelligence cop found in bushes

2018-05-25 17:02

Jenna Etheridge

Sergeant Sabelo Mali's body was found with gunshot wounds on Thursday. (Supplied by SAPS)

A police officer who went missing earlier this week was found shot dead in Punzana, Eastern Cape police said on Friday. 

Sergeant Sabelo Mali, 51, was last seen on Tuesday morning while driving from Ngxwalane to East London, where he works at Crime Intelligence, said Captain Siphokazi Mawisa.

He had his official firearm and two cellphones with him but both numbers went to voicemail.

Residents of Punzana, about 50km outside of East London, recovered his body in bushes on Thursday and contacted the police.

He had been shot in the upper body.

Mawisa confirmed that his firearm and cellphones were missing.

A murder case is being investigated.

2018-05-25 16:39

