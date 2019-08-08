 

Body of missing horse rider Meghan Cremer found on Cape Town farm

2019-08-08 10:36

Ethan van Diemen

Meghan Cremer (supplied)

The body of Meghan Cremer, who went missing over the weekend, has been found at a sand mine on a farm in Philippi, Cape Town. 

News24 reported that the 30-year-old horse rider was last seen leaving her place on a farm in Philippi at around 18:24 on Saturday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

She had not returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables and did not pitch up for work. 

On the evening of August 3, police arrested three men, aged 27, 34 and 35, for the illegal possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Traut confirmed, in a statement, that ''investigation brought to light that the car indeed belonged to the 30-year-old female reported as missing to local police.

''Three male suspects have been charged with illegal possession of a presumably stolen vehicle and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court today (Thursday). Our investigation and search operation led us to a sand mine on a Philippi farm this morning at around 01:00, where the body of the missing person was found.

''One of the suspects, the 27-year-old male will also be charged with murder,'' the statement reads.

Daily Lotto: No winner Wednesday 2019-08-07 21:27
