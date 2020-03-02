Body of missing Hout Bay boy, 12, found near his home - report

The body of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was reportedly found on Friday about 10 minutes from his home in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

IOL reported that the Grade 7 pupil at Sentinel Primary School went missing after leaving his Mandela Park home to play with his friends on Wednesday.

News24 earlier reported that a 23-year-old man was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Monday in connection with Sibusiso's disappearance.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement earlier: "The investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child."

The suspect was allegedly the last person to be seen with the boy on Wednesday. According to the Daily Voice, the suspect was Sibusiso's basketball coach.

According to IOL, the family identified Sibusiso's body from photographs.

His aunt, Thabisa Dakuse, described Sibusiso as a sweet, humble, down to earth and caring child. "He liked to sing and was also part of the Hout Bay Music Project," she told IOL.

The Hout Bay Music Project (HBMP) paid its respects to Sibusiso on its Facebook page. "We are all so sad today. [Sibusiso] was to sing a solo at his first gig with us in March. A sweet and very talented boy. His tragic death has left us all shocked and sad.



"All the teachers, trustees and students at the HBMP send their condolences to Sibusiso's family. Please keep his family in your thoughts at this tragic time."

Potelwa said details about the investigation are expected to be revealed during court proceedings on Monday.

