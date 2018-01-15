 

Body of missing mom found chopped up and buried at relative’s house in KZN

2018-01-15 16:03

Jan Bornman

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have condemned the killing of a woman and her son after their bodies were found in a grave at Esidakeni, near Mandini.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said residents became suspicious after they hadn’t seen the mother and her 19-year-old son for a few days.

Police were called to the area on Saturday to assist with the search for the two.

"Community members also assisted the [SAPS] members and, while they were at a relative’s house who was last seen with the victims, the members saw a fresh grave and they became suspicious," Zwane said.

"The members and the community started to dig the said grave and, to their surprise, they found the bodies of the two missing people. The body of a woman was chopped into pieces and wrapped in plastic," he said.

On the run

Zwane said the relative who was suspected to have been involved in this matter was still at large.

He said KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa had condemned the killings and urged people to solve their differences peacefully.

"Our detectives will work around the clock in making sure that the suspect allegedly involved in this brutal killing is brought to book and faces the full might of the law. We also appeal to people to resolve their differences peacefully rather than involved themselves in fighting which lead to killings," he said.

Zwane appealed to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the police.

He said police were investigating two cases of murder.

