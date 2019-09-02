Body of murdered Cape Town girl, 14, found in backyard

A 14-year-old girl was found murdered in a backyard in Heinz Park with no arrests yet made, Western Cape police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the girl's body was found behind a home in Chapini Street in Samora Machel around 08:00 on Sunday.

They were investigating the murder and would conduct a post-mortem to determine how she died.

Traut did not respond to allegations that the girl had also been raped.





The Daily Voice reported that family members found Janika Mallo's body with a serious head wound, believed to have been caused by a concrete block or big brick, and her dungarees around her ankles.

The Grade 7 pupil at Northwood Primary School was well-known for being friendly and had lived with her mother, according to the newspaper.

Heinz Park youth leader Tashreeq Perry told EWN that he had last seen the girl on Saturday afternoon, when she said she was going to a party that evening.

Her friend had shared that they went to the party and then used a taxi to get back home in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the report.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.