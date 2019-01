The body of one of the South Africans who went missing at sea in Mozambique has been found, according to media reports on Thursday.

The person found is one of four who went missing at sea over the weekend.

One of their relatives, Kabelo Matsepe, explained that the six young people had gone swimming, but were overcome by a strong current, eNCA reported.

The Letaba Herald reported that a group of eight young people in their 20s took a boat cruise to Inhaca Island on Monday.

Five members of the group reportedly went swimming, but were swept away from shore by a strong current. One managed to make it back to shore, but the other four – two men and two women – had been missing since 15:00 on Monday.

The Middelburg Observer earlier reported that search parties had been unsuccessful in finding the four missing swimmers.

Nico Motsepe, the father of Lesego, 19, one of the missing women, told News24 that search-and-rescue attempts could not continue on Thursday owing to weather conditions.

Motsepe, who is in Mozambique along with some of the parents of the other missing swimmers, said efforts would continue on Friday.

"It is very stressful, as you can imagine," Motsepe said.

