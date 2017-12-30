Body of teenager found after she slipped in campsite pool

Clanwilliam – The body of a 16-year-old girl was found at the Algeria campsite in the Cederberg near Clanwilliam on Thursday afternoon, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Friday.

WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais said the teenager had been missing since Tuesday evening after she lost her balance in a campsite pool and disappeared over the edge.

Search teams were deployed soon afterwards, and after a video of the incident was studied, the body was spotted 150 metres downstream from where she is believed to have lost her balance. The video was taken by a boy who was part of a group playing in the water.

"The fear that she had been fatally injured was only confirmed hours later after the searchers had at long last battled through inaccessible terrain and vegetation to reach the body," Marais said.

The body was carried out.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Marais said the minor was an only child.

"Our paramedic had to convey the sad news to [the parents]. We are so sorry for their loss."

