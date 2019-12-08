 

Body of woman found in her bed with a note saying: 'Stop assaulting inmates'

2019-12-08 21:22

Azarrah Karrim

(iStock)

(iStock)

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in her bedroom in Reitspark, Welkom, on Sunday, with a note next to her body reading: "Stop assaulting inmates."

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, her hands were tied up and she had strangled marks around her neck.

"An open wallet with cards [and a] driver's license was found next to her body."

It is unclear what the motive of the killing was, but " the police are investigating a case of murder", Makhele said.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect can contact Detective Warrant Officer Jerry Lenyane of Welkom detective services on 083 426 8343.

Read more on:    saps  |  crime
