Body recovered from Chapman's Peak

What To Read Next

Cape Town – The body of a 57-year-old man was recovered from Chapman’s Peak on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the man’s body had been found at Chapman’s Drive on Friday afternoon by his wife.

Van Wyk said that an inquest docket had been opened.

Voluntary organisation Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Johann Marais, said they had been approached by the police to assist in recovering the body as it was fairly inaccessible area.

Marais said they had begun operations at around 15:30, and the body had been recovered by 17:30.

