 

Bodybuilder boy from Bloemfontein breaks puppy's leg to 'test his strength'

2019-12-17 08:50

Riaan Grobler

Rover, whose leg was broken on Sunday night.

Rover, whose leg was broken on Sunday night. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Trigger warning: The following content may upset sensitive readers. 

A 17-year-old bodybuilder from Bloemfontein allegedly broke his dog's leg in an attempt to "test his strength". 

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Bloemfontein was summoned to the Bayswater area on Sunday night after 23:00 by someone who heard a dog crying. 

Duan Matthee, a local SPCA inspector, found the dog at a house in excruciating pain. Matthee said he was prevented from attending to the dog by a young boy at the house, who appeared disorientated and "hysterical", Netwerk24 reported. 

"What we saw shook us," the Bloemfontein SPCA said on its Facebook page

"We found a puppy lying in a pool of blood and hardly able to move. We struggled to get to the dog as the 17-year-old tried to fight us off.

"We contacted the authorities to help us to get to the dog. While we were waiting for the authorities, we tried talking to the boy and asked him what had happened and why he was fighting us off."

The boy told Matthee that he was a bodybuilder who used supplements and wanted to test his strength.

"He saw on social media how people lifted heavy stuff to see what their breaking limits are. We still wanted to know what had happened to the dog, so we asked him again. He said that he wanted to see what he can lift and how strong he was. So he started by lifting heavy metals and breaking a broom stick, but it was not enough. He then googled how strong bones were and what amount of force can break [them]. He then called his dog and started to press on the dog's leg." 

The young boy proceeded to break the dog's leg until the bone pierced through its skin.

'He knew it was wrong'

"He knew what he was doing was wrong and yet continued doing it. The poor dog continued to scream while we were waiting for the authorities."

The boy was allegedly aggressive and the dog could not be attended to until the police arrived. He was arrested and the dog, called Rover, was taken away for treatment which included surgery that amounted to about R8 000.

"The dog suffered an open fracture and lost a lot of blood, which caused him to be very weak. We want to give Rover a better life and a special Christmas. We are asking for the public's assistance to help Rover. We realise that it is a difficult time of year, but we would really like to give Rover a special home before Christmas."

Donations can be made by SMSing the word "Bloemspca" to 42646 or by visiting www.bloemfonteinspca.co.za.

In November, a farm owner was convicted and ordered to pay R40 000 to the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCAs) after 32 dogs were found in awful conditions on his property in Soweto, News24 reported.

Among the 32 dogs was a puppy with a broken spine that had been left to drag himself around the property, as well as a young pit bull in a cage whose nose had been entirely bitten off. A number of small-breed dogs had rotting teeth that were falling out. The 32 dogs were removed from the property.

In December 2015, a Dobsonville, Soweto, man was sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty on 21 charges of animal cruelty, including repeatedly beating an elderly greyhound with a knobkerrie.

Read more on:    spca  |  bloemfontein  |  animal cruelty  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS | Jaws of life used to free 6 from wreckage after swerving for cow in the road

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH LIVE | EFF president Julius Malema delivers closing address of 2nd elective conference
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Montague Gardens 09:21 AM
Road name: Montague Drive Southbound

Southbound
Kommetjie 08:37 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner strikes it big with almost R300K 2019-12-16 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 