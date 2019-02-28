 

Bogus pastors: Ramaphosa concerned by 'questionable practices surging to the fore'

2019-02-28 11:36

Kamva Somdyala

President Cyril Ramaphosa says while government does not want to regulate churches and religions, a conversation must be had about bogus pastors. 

Ramaphosa, who was at the Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday evening as part of the ANC's election campaign, was referring to the video of pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia International Ministries church performing the "resurrection" of a man who reportedly died on Friday after an illness.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Ramaphosa was asked by a pastor who was part of the audience why police haven't arrested bogus pastors who take advantage of desperate South Africans. The pastor suggested that such acts harmed the reputation of all clergy.

Ramaphosa, in response, first joked: "I think the pastor has watched too much television and saw how someone was raised from the dead."

Jokes aside, Ramaphosa said as South Africans, "We are concerned about this trend that is evolving in our country where pastors or religious leaders of questionable practices have surged to the fore and have started doing things that appear like they are taking advantage of our people."

Mboro vs Lukau

"One way of looking at it is that our people need to be aware of the bad intentions of some of these people [pastors]," said Ramaphosa.

The president said it was time to find solutions in conjunction with religious leaders of the country, "because if we [government] just go overboard and start regulating churches and religions, we will have a backlash because faith-based organisations will say government is starting to regulate us". 

"We do not want to interfere with people's religious beliefs, but we should have a conversation about how we deal with these bogus pastors," added Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the man who calls himself Prophet Mboro, announced on Thursday that he would confront pastor Lukau for "bringing Christianity into disrepute". 

In a statement, Mboro said: "No bona fide religious leader, in his right sense of mind and driven by the spirit of our Creator, can attempt to pull such an antic for the sake of quick fame and cameras." 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  religion
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Veteran cop convicted on fraud and theft charges

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 