Bogus police hijack couple, 65-year-old woman found dead near Kliprivier

A woman was found dead following an alleged hijacking in Rietspruit, Kliprivier, on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, they have opened an inquest and hijacking case dockets for investigation following the incident, which took place around 20:30.

Masondo said a 68-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife had been travelling along the R59. When they approached an Engen garage, they were allegedly stopped by bogus police with a blue light on their vehicle.

The suspects pointed firearms at them and hijacked their white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie. The couple was then allegedly taken to the R550, where they were ordered to run away.

At this point, the woman collapsed and her husband went to a nearby house to seek help. The Community Policing Forum was called from the residence, who then contacted the police.

Different police units were immediately activated and rushed to the crime scene, Masondo said.



"The hijacked motor vehicle was found abandoned along R550 Road in Zonkizizwe policing area.

"[The woman] was found lying dead in an open veld without any visible injuries. Police will await the post-mortem that will determine the cause of death."

Masondo appealed to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Kliprivier SAPS on 011 903 8205 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.